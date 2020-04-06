Coronavirus: ‘If Up To 80% Of Nigerians Were Tested, We Would Be Shocked And Devastated By The Results’ – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has raised concerns over the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Nigeria.

In a tweet posted on Monday morning, the politician says he has a terrible feeling that if more people were tested, Nigerians would be shocked and devastated by the results.

”How can you determine the number of Nigerians that have been afflicted with Covid 19 when not up to 1% of the population have been tested for the virus? I have a terrible feeling that if up to 80% of Nigerians were tested for it we would be shocked and devastated by the results.”his tweet reads.