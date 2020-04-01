Coronavirus: ‘If Nepa Bill Can Reach Every House Then Relief Material Must Reach Every Family’ – Ifu Ennada Tells Federal Government

Former Big Brother Naija housemate turned natural hair expert, Ifu Ennada, has shared a few words for the federal government concerning the distribution of relief materials.

‘If Nepa bill can reach every house then relief material must reach every family’ – Ifu Ennada tells Federal Government

Since the Federal government has directed Nigerians to stay at home in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, people have been calling on the government to provide relief materials as many citizens have no way to survive if they cannot move about.

In the post shared on her Instagram page, Ennada compared the distribution of relief materials to the distribution of electricity bills.

According to the young lady, if electricity bills can reach every house it means relief materials must get to every family.

The former reality star added a caption to her post, noting that a wise man said the words she shared.