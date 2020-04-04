Coronavirus Has Not Come To Play – Actress, Sola Sobowale

In a video on instagram, Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale shared an emotional message about the dangers that comes with coronavirus.

The talented actress used her professional skills to relate with Nigerians and implored everyone to stay safe because coronavirus has not come to play with anyone.

In the video , the 56 year old related with her fans in Yoruba language and captioned the post saying; “Dear Nigerians, this dark cloud of covid-19 has covered our nation over the last few weeks. It has been a tough time for me and you.

“I have been praying for our nation. I have chosen to speak in my native tongue,for you to know the urgency that has been placed in my heart. I want this to travel to our mothers and fathers, our friends and sisters and brothers. Let’s play our part. I love you all, God will send us a rainbow soon.”

Watch Video below;