Coronavirus: FG Begins Payment Of N20, 000 To Poor Nigerians In Abuja (Photo)

The Federal Government has began paying N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer to poor Nigerians at the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Recall that President Buhari on Sunday March 29th, announced that some palliative measures will be put in place to help cushion the economic effect of the sit-at-home order which began in Lagos and Abuja on Monday night.

While kickstarting the disbursement of the funds today, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk, said each person would receive N20,000 every month for four months beginning from March.