Coronavirus: FCT Minister Increases Hazard Allowances For Doctors, Nurses & Other Health Workers

Nigeria’s Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has approved the increment of hazard allowances for doctors, nurses, lab scientists, pharmacists, drivers and cleaners in Abuja.

This was made public in a statement by the FCT Health Secretary, Dr. Kawu.

The daily hazard fees for COVID-19 frontline health workers in the FCT, has been increased to N50,000 for Medical Doctors, N30,000 for Nurses, Lab Scientists, Pharmacists: N30,000 and N20,000 daily for cleaners, wards head and drivers.

Prior to the approval, Nigerian medical doctors earn a monthly hazard allowance of N5,000.

But the Minister was quoted as saying, “Doctors who care for Coronavirus patients will get a hazard fee of 50,000 per day. Nurses, lab scientists and pharmacists will get a hazard fee of 30,000 per day, and ward heads, cleaners and drivers who handle Coronavirus patients will get a hazard fee of 20,000 per day.”

Meanwhile, after recording 4 Coronavirus cases on Wednesday in Abuja, the FCT now has 54 confirmed cases of the virus. 7 cases have been discharged.