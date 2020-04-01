Coronavirus Cases Rise To 139 As Four New Cases Confirmed In FCT And Lagos

Nigeria has recorded four new cases of coronavirus, three in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and one in Lagos State.

With this, confirmed cases in the country have risen to 139.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle on Sunday.

It tweeted, “Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; three in the FCT and one in Lagos.

“As of 08:00 pm on 31st of March, there are 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, Lagos currently has 82 cases, FCT- 28, Oyo- eight, Osun- five, Ogun- four, Kaduna- three, Enugu- two, Edo- two, Bauchi- two, Ekiti- one,

Rivers- one, and Benue – one.”





Nigeria recorded its first coronavirus case on February 27 when an Italian businessman, who was on a visit to Lafarge Africa Plc, Ewekoro, Ogun State, was diagnosed with the disease. The Italian had recently been discharged.