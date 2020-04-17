Coronavirus: 35 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Nigeria

35 new cases of COVID19 have been recorded in Nigeria.

NCDC says 19 of these new cases were recorded in Lagos; 9 in FCT; 5 in Kano and 2 in Oyo.

Nigeria now has 442 confirmed COVID19 cases.

Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

19 in Lagos

9 in FCT

5 in Kano

2 in Oyo

As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/b0SK5o3mhx

