Coronavirus: 35 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Nigeria

share on:

35 new cases of COVID19 have been recorded in Nigeria.
NCDC says 19 of these new cases were recorded in Lagos; 9 in FCT; 5 in Kano and 2 in Oyo.

Nigeria now has 442 confirmed COVID19 cases.

Tags:covid 19
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.