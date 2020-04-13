Chris Brown’s Latest Work With Joyner Lucas And Crazy Video Of A Fan Trying To Access His Home

Collaborations and parodies have been a common practice for famous musicians and singers like Chris Brown. Lately, Joyner Lucas featured songs from the other artists, which includes a song of Brown, in his album ADHD.

CHRIS BROWN HAS PROBLEMS IN CANADA

The American artist was not able to perform in front of the Canadian fans. Chris had to perform on three concerts in different cities in Canada in February. Unfortunately, all concerts of Brown were canceled. According to an official statement, Chris Brown could not enter Canada’s territory because of immigration issues. The later artist tweeted that issues were dues to immigration otherwise everything would be perfectly fine. Chris Brown believes that concerts were sold-out and the performance had to be unforgettable. Artist loves performing in Canadian casinos. According to local tabloids, Chris Brown has some amazing performances in casino buildings in Canada. The gaming industry on top of development in Canada and American artists tend to perform there. Only VIP person can attend Chris Brown’s performance in Canadian casino and invitations are not cheap. Guests could be asked for a particular theme, for instance, James Bond, comics or other popular characters. Chris Brown’s VIP parties are wild and guests always have those memories in mind. According to tabloids, along with concerts, Chris was ready for a big VIP party in a specific Canadian casino. Unfortunately to his fans, Canada has not given him a chance to visit the country. Brown tweeted that he will be back in Canada after the covid-19 outbreak and he will have unforgettable performances for locals.

Last Work of Chris Brown Is With Joyner Lucas in Album ‘ADHD’ Album f/Young Thug and Logic

Brown is one of the stars who made appearances in Joyner Lucas’s album ADHD . The announcement of the release of this record was still in 2018, but it finally made into form just recently. Aside from Brown, the other musicians are Logic, Timbaland, Fabolous, King OSF, and Young Thug.

This album had been the next after the 508-507-2209 in 2017. This album includes singles like “Revenge,” “I love,” and “ISIS.”

Up to ADHD’s release, Lucas made a video for his song “Will.” The video features the parody of some of the famous movie roles of Will Smith. Instead of being a sore loser about the video, Will Smith revealed that he felt honored and humbled for it.

When Lucas learned that Will Smith liked and saw the video, the former expressed his emotions by saying that he needed to wake up and take a good cold bath. He said he was living in a dream at that moment.

Crazy Fan Tried to Break Intro Brown’s House

Speaking of the 30-year-old Chris Brown, recently encountered a break-in from his house in Los Angeles and filmed it. The singer posted it on his Instagram account with a caption saying how real mental illness is.

In the video, you would see Brown hiding behind the railings of his house. The woman who was trying to break in was shouting some words that you cannot understand from afar.

Brown recounted that the woman was trying to get over his gate, but thankfully his dog was there, and she saw it. The dog saw her too. Because of her behavior, Chris commented that the woman is crazy, and the neighbors are recording the incident.

According to the woman, Chris was her life partner before the singer’s security team dealt with her. Nobody knows if the cops got involved in alleviating this situation.

It was not the first time Chris became involved in troubled relationships with women. Among these incidents was his failed and violent relationship with Rihanna. If you could remember, Chris stalked and harassed Rihanna before.

There was also this woman named Danielle Patti, who also broke into his home for about three times in 2016. Danielle claimed that she had a relationship with Brown, and the latter harassed her.

Also, in that year, another person broke into his home. Chris Brown felt surprised to see that there was a spray paint of “I Love You” at his kitchen by the time he went home after his trip to Nevada.