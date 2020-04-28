Chairman Of DAAR Communications Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

AIT reported that he disclosed this in a short message to members of staff in Abuja

Raymond Dokpesi Jnr was said to have been self-isolating in the past week, before he developed malaria symptoms and started coughing.

He reportedly contacted the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for a COVID-19 test which came back positive.

He has been evacuated by the NCDC to the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada for treatment.

The chairman, who is said not to have a recent travel history, advised those who have interacted with him lately to get tested.

“I got a call this morning confirming the result is COVID-19 positive. I am leaving now to the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre for treatment and hope to be back in two weeks. Many of you may have interacted with me during our various meetings and I would advise you to get tested as soon as possible,” the message read.