Celebrity Couple, Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Expecting 1st Child

Supermodel, Gigi Hadid, and her longtime boyfriend, British singer Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together.

A Family source for the couple revealed to TMZ, that Gigi is 20 weeks along but didn’t reveal the sex of the baby.

Gigi Hadid Posts First New Kissing Photo With Zayn Malik

The insiders added that the families of the couple are very excited about the news.

The pregnancy news comes just days after Gigi shared some celebratory birthday photos with the former One Direction singer and her sister, Bella posing together as she clocked 25.

Since they first began dating in 2015, Gigi and Zayn have had a rollercoaster ride, spliting up and reuniting on a number of occasions, UK Standard reports.

They fast became one of the most-loved celebrity couples before their subsequent break-up.

But earlier this year it was confirmed they had got back together.

The couple were photographed leaving New York’s Eleven Madison restaurant and holding hands in January.

And this week Gigi shared an image on Instagram of her 25th birthday celebrations alongside the reported father-to-be.