Nigerian talented singer Ceeza Milli comes through to warms his fans up with this “Quarantine Riddim” (Freestyle Challenge). This song is an AfroHip-pop tune for good Chills. Ceeza Milli delivered a good vocal and melody on the Hook and Chorus of this record and left a free space for artiste and his fans to jump on for a challenge.

QUARANTINE RIDDIM (FREESTYLE CHALLENGE) HOW TO PARTICIPATE;

Step 1 : Follow @ceezamilli

Step 2 : Click the link in bio

Step 3 : Download the QUARANTINE RIDDIM there’s an empty space for you to do a freestyle recording

Step 4 : Make a video of the freestyle and upload on social media and tag @ceezamilli and @quarantineriddimchallenge2020 and also #quarantineriddimfreestylechallenge

PRIZE : The video with the most likes/views gets to be in an original sound track and the official Video!!! Goodluck!!!!!!

DOWNLOAD: Ceeza Milli – Quarantine Riddim (Freestyle Challenge) (5.1 MiB, 25 hits)