Buju Gets Signed To Burna Boy’s Record Label, Spaceship Ent

Burna Boy’s record label, Spaceship has announced the signing of Afro-Fusion artist, Buju.

Buju born Daniel Benson rose to prominence after Zlatan got featured on his “Spiritual” track. Shortly after the song received a warm response from music lovers, the singer went on to release “Commander” and “L’enu” which also got the same response. Burna Boy’s record label, Spaceship Ent which is also home to his talented sister, Nissi has added the budding superstar to the family.

The record made the announcement via their official Instagram page that they had signed the afro-fusion artiste. The signing was accompanied by the release of the remix of L'enu which features Burna Boy himself. This clearly shows that the African Giant aims to create room for other youngins to grow and become superstars and we can only expect the best from Buju.