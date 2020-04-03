Buhari’s Daughter Finally Rejoins Family After 14 Days In Isolation Over Coronavirus

A daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari has completed the recommended 14 days isolation and reunited with her family, The PUNCH reports.

She went into isolation after returning from the United Kingdom.

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, had, on March 19, said her daughter, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, was in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Buhari, in a series of tweets, said her daughter had acted based on the advice of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

A statement by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Aliyu Abdullahi, on Thursday, however, said the President’s daughter had rejoined her family in good health.

It read, “I’m happy to inform you that the young lady in question, Mr. President’s daughter, has successfully completed her isolation period of 14 days and she’s normal, very healthy and well.

“She had since this afternoon rejoined her family; the mother, her Excellency First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, personally received her.

“The lesson here for Nigerians and other parents to learn is that this is a child with all the privileges one can ever think of having in the country but the parents and the daughter insisted on following the NCDC protocol.”