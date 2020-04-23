BREAKING: Saudi Arabia, UAE Confirm sighting of crescent moon | Muslims to begin Fasting tomorrow

Muslims to begin Fasting tomorrow As Saudi Arabia, UAE Confirm sighting of crescent Ramadan moon.

Ramadan, also known as Ramadhan or Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is a time for Muslims located globally to focus on prayers, fasting and charity. The last few days of Ramadan are considered a particularly holy period, as it is said to be the time when the Qu’ran’s (Koran) first verses were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Muslims believe that Ramadan teaches them to practice self-discipline, self-control, sacrifice, and empathy for those who are less fortunate, thus encouraging actions of generosity and compulsory charity (zakat). Exemptions to fasting include travel, menstruation, severe illness, pregnancy, and breastfeeding.