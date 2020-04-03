BREAKING: Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Jump To 190

Nigeria now has a total of 190 confirmed cases of coroanvirus in the country.

This comes after Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday revealed it recorded six new cases of coronavirus.

It tweeted, “Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.

“As of 11:00 am on 3rd of April, there are 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 20 have been discharged with two deaths.”

See the tweet below: