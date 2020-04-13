Breaking News: President Buhari Extends Lockdown By Another 14 Days

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the initial 14-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, by another 14 days.

Buhari confirmed this today during a nationwide broadcast.

When Buhari gave the stay-at-home order on March 29, Nigeria had only 111 cases.

As of Sunday morning, there were officially 318 cases across the country.

The president had given a clear hint there would be an extension on Saturday.

In his address on Monday, the president directed that “the current social register be expanded from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households in the next two weeks. This means we will support an additional one million homes with our social investment programs. A technical committee is working on this and will submit a report to me by the end of this week”