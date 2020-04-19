Breaking News: PENGASSAN Orders Strike Over Arrest Of Exxonmobil Staff

According to The PUNCH, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria has asked its members to shut operations and all activities at the nation’s oil rigs and export terminals from Sunday midnight.

It also ordered its members to withdraw all forms of services relating to crude oil production, refining, distribution and supplies.

PENGASSAN said this was necessitated by the refusal of Rivers State Government to release detained 21 offshore ExxonMobil staff since Thursday.

The association in a statement on Sunday said, “The Federal Government and relevant authorities have failed to secure the release of these 21 comrades on legitimate national assignment, the leadership of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria have no other option regrettably than to direct all our members to commence the withdrawal of services as follows:

“By midnight Sunday 19th April 2020, all Export facilities will stop operation as well as suspension of Production & Maintenance Services Reports.

“That by 12 noon on Monday 20th April all our members will withdraw all forms of services relating to crude oil production, refining, distribution and supplies.”

Details later…