Breaking News: Obiano Relaxes Lockdown In Anambra, Asks Churches To Resume Activities

The Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has relaxed the lockdown on the state and has asked churches to commence full activities, The PUNCH reports.

The governor stated this in a broadcast to the people of the state on Saturday evening.

Before the Saturday broadcast, church activities had been restricted for 14 days as one of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But on Saturday, Obiano asked the churches to resume full service, stating that the worshipers must wear face masks and observe the World Health Organisation’s guidelines about the pandemic during worship.

He listed the protocol to include regular hand washing, avoiding handshakes, application of hand sanitizers, and social distancing.

The Governor announced that movements around the state were not restricted, stressing, however, that all boundaries in the state remained closed.

He said, “All food and drug markets in the state are to open with immediate effect.

“I will meet with market leaders on Monday, 27th April, for further discussion. When to re-open the schools as well as when civil servants will be allowed to go back to offices will be announced soon.”