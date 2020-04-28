BREAKING: Nasarawa Records First COVID 19 Case

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, has announced that the state has recorded a confirmed case of COVID19 positive case.

The governor broke the news this morning during a security meeting at Government House, Lafia.

The governor said the lady in question is from Garaku, in Kokona local government area of the state, who was tasted positive.

According to him, the lady who a is trader returned from Kano, developed some signs and was taken into isolation before she tested positive.

“She is currently quarantined at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia, where have good facility for such victims and she will be taken good care of” Sule said

Details later…