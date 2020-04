The Magistrate’s Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele and her husband for violating the social distancing directive of the Lagos State government.

A Magistrate court sitting in Lagos on Monday sentenced the Nollywood actress and her husband Abdulrasheed Bello a.k.a JJC skills to 14 days community service each.

The court also directed them to pay a fine of N100,000 each.