Beverly Naya Reveals How COVID-19 Ruined Her Birthday Plans

Multiple award winning Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, is celebrating her birthday today, and she took to social media to reveal how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected her special day.

The coronavirus is an ongoing pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 100,000 people globally. This has led to a lockdown of major cities across the globe.

According to Beverly Naya, she had planned to spend her big day at far away Singapore but for the COVID-19 pandemic, she is still stuck here in Nigeria. She wrote;

“Birthday ❤️. —Grateful for today but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t constantly thinking about what’s going on around the world, it’s overwhelming. If someone had told me that this would be how I’d spend my birthday, I’d have laughed…I was supposed to be in Singapore! Alas, here we are…the impossible has happened but I’ve chosen to see the blessings in all of this. This is a unique opportunity to be still and just appreciate the little things in life.”

“Dear Lord, thank you for this day and thank you for your blessings…Thank you for your mercy, love, protection and for great health. I pray that you heal the world and be with every person going through trying times right now. Be with those who are sick, those who have lost loved ones, those who have lost their jobs, those who are starving and/or homeless, those who are battling depression and please be with all the health workers.”

See post below;