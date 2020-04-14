Between Yemi Alade And A Troll Who Said Celebrities Have Become Jobless Due To The COVID19

Singing sensation, Yemi Alade had a very short conversation with a troll on her Twitter page recently after she revealed the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on her.

The “Johnny” singer took to the microblogging platform to share that she’s thankful for opportunity the pandemic has brought her to actually “live’ in her home. She said before the pandemic, she’ll spend more time at the airports and in airplanes.

She says although she misses her art —performing on stage— she however is thankful for the good feeling staying at home brings her.

A Twitter troll who stumbled on Yemi’s tweet then took to replying her by saying herself and other celebrities have become jobless since the forced Quarantining and Isolation order.

This caused the singer to respond and put the troll in his place… Read their exchange below,