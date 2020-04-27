BBNaija’s Tacha Reacts To Khafi And Jackye’s Fight, Prays Against Witches (Video)

BBNaija’s Tacha has reacted to Khafi being called a snake during a question and answer session on Jackye’s Instagram page.

In a video that is presently going viral on Instagram, Tacha was heard praying for Khafi in a video call.

The 24-year-old prayed against every spirit of witches and wizards disturbing her friend Khafi.

Recall that while they were in Big Brother’s house, Jackye was heard chatting with Khafi who she told that she suspects Tacha is a witch because she thinks she brought fetish items to the house.

Looks like Tacha is yet to forgive and forget what Jackye said about her.

Watch Video below;