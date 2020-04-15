Barcelona Set To Hold On To Ousmane Dembele For Another Season

Barcelona is not prepared to cash in on Ousmane Dembele at the end of the season despite the attacker below-par performance in the last couple of seasons.

The French attacker’s period at Camp Nou has been marred with injury and as it stands no club is willing to meet Barcelona’s valuation for the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Barcelona has placed 60 million euros on Dembele just before his last injury but it seems many clubs are distancing themselves from the signing of the French attacker following his recent injury history.

Dembele’s injury record over the last three years, with seven muscle injuries in total, is enough to put any possible buyer off.

Barcelona would keep him for another season to see if he can add to his market value in the sight of his suitors.

However, Dembele, when fit, is a nightmare for opposing defenders the 22-year-old is still valued for his qualities as a player, such as his, dribbling, finishing and two-footedness.

Barcelona will give Dembele the opportunity to showcase his talent again next season but the board decide on his future.