‘Any Celebrity That Messes Up Will Be Called Out’ – Activist, Aisha Yesufu Slams Burna Boy

BBOG Activist Aisha Yesufu has slammed Burna Boy for saying “Nigerians will suffer if they don’t use same energy they use in dragging celebrities, to call out the government”.

Aisha who stated that Burna Boy has never called out the government for any of their ill-doings, maintained that any celebrity who messes up will get called out.

She also disclosed that everyone suffers from the bad governance and poverty, in spite of celebrities thinking they are free from such.

She wrote as she shared her video;

All these naija celebrities dey allow the plenty zeros wey dem account dey show deceive dem! Divide by 360 or 490 and humble yourself.

In case you don’t know every Nigerian is a poor person! We live poorly! You will still drive your toys on bad roads and put on generator!