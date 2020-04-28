Annie Idibia Reveals Why She Won’t Be Eating Animals Anymore

Annie Idibia, Nigerian actress and wife of popular musician, Tuface Idibia has said she will no longer be eating animals.

The actress announced yesterday on her Instagram Story that she will no longer eat animals, and this is because she believes that animals have feelings too.

“I don;t ever want to eat animals anymore. They have feelings, just like we do,They love and try to protect their kids like we do. And we cook them and eat them.”

She added:, “Also importantly, my healthy heart will thank me later. Fruits and plants it is for me now.”

See her post below: