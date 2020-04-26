Allow Us To Go Into Isolation Centres And Heal Coronavirus Patients – Apostle Suleman Challenges FG (Video)

Johnson Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministry, has called on the federal government to allow pastors heal COVID-19 patients through prayers.

This is despite the fact that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had warned people against unscientific claims suggesting cure for the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus.

According to Church Times, the clergyman said there was need for the government to grant permission to those with gift of divine healing to visit isolation centres and heal people with the killer virus.

Suleman claimed that such measure is needed if the country hopes to make meaningful progress in the fight against the novel disease.

“Please (referring to the government) permit us to go and pray for COVID-19 patients. Allow us to go there (isolation centres), that is why there are men of God,” he said.

“If you are really anointed to pray for the sick, this is the time because what is holding the world is sickness. So, we’re begging the government to permit us into isolation centres, that is the only way we can reduce this nonsense because it will improve everyday.

“There are people with the gift of healing, God has gifted them to pray for the sick. It is not fake, gimmick or arranged. It is there in them. Permit us so that we can prove there are prophets in Nigeria.”

He added that such permission from the government would also reduce the backlash many pastors have been getting on social media about their perceived inability to do anything about the pandemic.

“Permit us so that the ridicule and all that can reduce. We’re not telling you we can heal all of them but by the time we are through with them, you’ll see significant difference. If they are 20 before, at least 18 will be cleared because that is what God can do,” he said.

Suleman further stretches the list of religious leaders who believe the killer virus could be handled through divine intervention.

Watch the video below: