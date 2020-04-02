Alibaba Blasts Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje Over Prophecy On Coronavirus (Video)

Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, has reacted to a trending video of controversial Nigerian prophet, Chukwuemeka Odumeje, making a declaration about the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, the man of God prophesied the virus will be gone in April. This did not sit well with Alibaba who shared the video on his page, condemning pastors like Odumeje.

He also called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to do something about such pastors.

He wrote:

“Can C.A.N… please can people like these? These kind of people cause more damage to Christendom than even people who don’t believe in God. Someone will now say “Touch not my anointed and do my profits no harm” Nonsense”