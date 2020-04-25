Actress Stella Damasus Shows Off Her Beautiful Daughters For The First Time As They Grace The Cover Of Her New Magazine

It is indeed a time of joy and fulfillment for popular Nollywood actress Stella Damasus, who recently clocked a new age.

The beautiful actress took to her official page on Instagram to share a lovely post that was filled with awesome surprises for her fans and followers on the platform.

Damasus started off by appreciating the lord for clocking a new age and adding that her joy on the special day is in three-folds.

Asides from adding a new age, the celebrant announced the release of the maiden edition of her magazine publication called ADIVA MAGAZINE.

“As I express my gratitude to God for the gift of celebrating another birthday, my joy today is three-fold. Yes, it is my birthday, but it is also the release of the maiden edition of ADIVA MAGAZINE. This passion project of mine has been in the pipeline for many years, and I am so thrilled to share ADIVA MAGAZINE with the world. Adiva magazine is for women, by women,” the actress note read in part.

Dropping the last bit of surprise for her fans, the doting mum disclosed that the two pretty ladies spotted on the magazine cover with her, are her daughters.

The actress said it is the first that she will be introducing her children to the world.

Damasus said:

“This is the very first time the world will see who my darling babies have grown into. They were gracious enough to be on the cover, and I cannot wait for you to grab copies and read their remarkable, jaw-dropping, and quite revealing interviews inside. This is the best birthday gift I could ever hope for.”