Actress Ngozi Nwosu celebrates identical twin daughters as they turn new age (photos)

Despite the current situation in the country and the world at large, nothing is stopping Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu from celebrating her identical twin daughters.

The women celebrated their birthdays on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, to the joy of their celebrity mother.

In the mood of the celebration, the film star took to her official Instagram page to share the good news with her fans and followers.



Expressing her joy at their new ages, the actress showered prayers on her adorable children. According to her, despite the global crisis, she is happy that they turned a new age.

“God bless you my children and manager may the glory of God continue to shine upon you, perpetual light upon you, may the sky never turn dark in your lives and everything you touch may it turn to Gold for both of you and our home @coucientertainment may y’all live long and prosper in Jesus name Amen. You are my baby girls always and forever, I love you with all my heart,” the actress said.

