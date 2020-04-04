Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates Her Husband, JJC Skills As He Turns 43

Musician, JJC Skillz is celebrating his birthday today and his wife, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele in the early hours of Saturday took to social media to celebrate her husband as he turned 43.

The talented actress, Funke Akindele shared a picture of her and JJC Skillz as she showered prayers and praises on him.

Taking to her official social media page, Akindele wrote;“Happy birthday my darling husband❤️❤️❤️ The Lord will Grant you longer life and good health. Thank you for being a sweetheart! Our home will always be peaceful and the Lord will continue to bless us. Enjoy your day my King @jjcskillz #babaibeji”

