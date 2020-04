Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus, popular for acting roles entailing criminality is updating us on how her self quarantine turned out.

The 42 year old plus size media personality recently returned from the U.K amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and fans urged her to get tested and quarantine herself for two weeks as directed by the minister of health.

Eniola shared the photo above and wrote: DAY 14 OF QUARANTINE……. I AM HALE AND HEARTY……THANK YOU LORD