Actress Dayo Amusa Reacts As Numbers Of Coronavirus Patients Increase In Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa has expressed worry about the increase in the number of coronavirus patients in Nigeria as she warned Nigerians to stay at home.

Amusa expressed worry that things are getting serious and worse by the day. She shared a picture showing the new statistics of people with coronavirus in Nigeria. According to the statistics, there are 86 new cases confirmed making the total number 627. Numbers of people discharged 170, Number of Deaths 21.

In her words: ‘The numbers kept increasing!!! Extra measures needs to be taken! This is getting serious.

#stayhome

#staysafe

#stayalive