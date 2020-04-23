“A Woman Will Become Disrespectful If She Feeds Her Husband For Just 5days” – Paul Okoye

share on:

Nigerian musician, Paul Okoye has triggered a debate on social media after he posted a photo with inscription that a man and a woman will remain happy in a home if the man is the one fending for the family, but the home will become a war zone with no private matters if the woman takes over.

Paul made the post on Instagram on the 22nd of April and a lot of celebrities and fans have joined the debate, with most women going against him.

He posted;

MMMG boss, Ubi Franklin commented on the post saying he completely agrees with the opinion but reality TV star, Kim Oprah partially disagreed with the opinion.

Tags:paul okoye
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.