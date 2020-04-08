“A Warning Would Have Been Enough” – Fani Kayode Reacts To Funke Akindele’s Arrest

Former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has reacted to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of actress Funke Akindele for organizing a party amid lockdown by describing the act as overbearing and unnecessary.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said a warning should have been handed to her especially after expressing her remorse publicly.

He wrote:

“The prosecution & conviction of Funke Akindele was overbearing & unnecessary. A warning would have been enough. This is especially so after she publicly expressed remorse. The court was crowded. Why don’t they prosecute those that were there as well, including the Magistrate?”

See post below;