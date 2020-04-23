A Prominent Nigerian Politician Is About To Apologize, Announce He Tested Positive For COVID-19 – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has disclosed that an announcement would soon be made by a prominent Nigerian politician who had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Kemi in a tweet on her Thursday morning, the politician will announce his Coronavirus test result and will apologise to many persons that he had contact with.

She tweeted: “A prominent Nigerian politician is about to announce that he has #COVID19 & very ill but is sorry that he has had contact with some of you and u must get tested ASAP. I will let his office spokesman do the honor of telling you. It can’t be kept secret forever. Many infected #IJCovid19.”

It will be recalled that Kemi Olunloyo made headlines recently after she accurately broke the News of the death of Abba Kyari.

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo had reported weeks ago that a very high ranked member of President Buhari’s cabinet had died. She also stated that they cannot hide it like they did the death of former President Yar Adua- “You cannot hide it like Yar’Adua”.

She also said she’ll give the government the liberty of telling the citizens because she values “NATIONAL SECURITY OF NIGERIA”.

She received a lot of backlash from people and nobody took her seriously.

But the sudden announcement of the death of Abba Kyari last week made many believe Madam Kemi Olunloyo is a good and reputable journalist because this isn’t the first time she has talked about issues before they were reported.

