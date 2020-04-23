A Prominent Nigerian Politician Is About To Apologize, Announce He Tested Positive For COVID-19 – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has disclosed that an announcement would soon be made by a prominent Nigerian politician who had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Kemi in a tweet on her Thursday morning, the politician will announce his Coronavirus test result and will apologise to many persons that he had contact with.

She tweeted: “A prominent Nigerian politician is about to announce that he has #COVID19 & very ill but is sorry that he has had contact with some of you and u must get tested ASAP. I will let his office spokesman do the honor of telling you. It can’t be kept secret forever. Many infected #IJCovid19.”

A prominent 🇳🇬 politician is about to announce that he has #COVID19 & very ill but is sorry that he has had contact with some of you and u must get tested ASAP. I will let his office spokesman do the honor of telling you. It can't be kept secret forever. Many infected#IJCovid19 pic.twitter.com/knYKYqJbhF — Medical Journalist Kemi Olunloyo Pharm.D (@KemiOlunloyo) April 23, 2020

It will be recalled that Kemi Olunloyo made headlines recently after she accurately broke the News of the death of Abba Kyari.

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo had reported weeks ago that a very high ranked member of President Buhari’s cabinet had died. She also stated that they cannot hide it like they did the death of former President Yar Adua- “You cannot hide it like Yar’Adua”.

She also said she’ll give the government the liberty of telling the citizens because she values “NATIONAL SECURITY OF NIGERIA”.

She received a lot of backlash from people and nobody took her seriously.

But the sudden announcement of the death of Abba Kyari last week made many believe Madam Kemi Olunloyo is a good and reputable journalist because this isn’t the first time she has talked about issues before they were reported.