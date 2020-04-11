“A Lot Of People Have Been Begging Me To Marry Mercy Eke” – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu says he is ready to marry 2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy Eke if she is ready to become a full housewife.

Uche Maduagwu made this known via his official Instagram page.

He wrote:

“Mercy is destined to have triplet after marriage, I am ready to get married to her if she agrees to become a full-time housewife.

“A lot of people have been begging me to marry Mercy, they claim she would not win pepperdem if not for my support, well, as the only popular actor in Naija that is big enough to get the attention of @chrissyteigen in Hollywood, haters are free to google it, if I don’t support Mercy in bbnaija2019, abeg who will I support?

“Mercy is a diamond in a gentle rough, I prophecy to the first 20 beautiful girls to shout amen, this year God will direct your own husband material to you.”

See post below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-xIi_QJWlk/