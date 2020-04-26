87 New Coronavirus Cases Hit Nigeria As National Tally Climbs To 1,182

Coronavirus infections rose by 87 new cases in Nigeria on Saturday bringing the total number to 1,182, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The pandemic claimed one more life each in Lagos and Kano States.

Thirty three new cases were recorded in Lagos State, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, nine in Katsina and four in Kano.

The rest are four in Ekiti, three each in Edo and Bauchi while Imo has one.

The NCDC said 222 cases have been discharged so far while and 35 deaths have been recorded.One hundred and ninety-nine travellers were intercepted and quarantined in Taraba State by the State government to safeguard residents against the spread of the deadly virus.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health confirmed the fresh death in the state, saying on its Twitter handle: “One COVID 19 death was recorded, bringing the total number of COVID 19 related deaths in Lagos to 19.” It gave no details.