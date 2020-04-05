‘5G Is Not Antichrist’ – Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Counters Pastor Chris (Video)

Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, founder and Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre has urged Christians around the way world to stay away from theories and claims of 5G being the Antichrist.

The KICC founder who admitted that he is not a scientist but a Pastor, stated that anytime there is a major shock around the world the church thinks it is the Antichrist.

He went on to recount how the church thought Napoleon, Benito Mussolini, Hitler and many others were the Antichrist.

He also threw a shade at Pastor Chris who he said he is disappointed in for putting out a graph to show a link between 5G, Coronavirus and the Antichrist. He adviced everyone to stay indoors amid the lockdown over Coronavirus outbreak.

Pastor Ashimolowo affirmed that he knows the Antichrist will come and also play some “pranks”, but insisted that the current challenges the world is facing is not the handiwork of the Antichrist. He concluded by stating that the world is facing a pandemic which Jesus spoke of in Mathew 24:8.

Here is the video below;