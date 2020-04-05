5G, Coronavirus Have No Link With Coming Of Anti-Christ – Nigerian Pastor Declares

The Presiding Pastor, Living Spring International, Femi Emmanuel, has warned Nigerians against trending reports linking 5G and coronavirus to the coming of Anti-Christ, The PUNCH reports.

Emmanuel spoke during the Fresh 105.9FM COVID-19 Situation Room interview session on Good Friday.

According to him, 5G is a creation of Information Technology and an advancement that will help the people to do things with flexibility and at a higher speed than being presently done.

Although he noted that the raging virus was one of the pestilences that could signal the end of time, the clergyman said, “5G is basically technology. We already had 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G.

“5G is an advancement of technology that would help us to do things at a greater speed than we are doing now. It has nothing to do with COVID-19 at all.

“The Holy Bible already foretold that at the end of time, there would be pestilence. Coronavirus is related to that. Coronavirus has always been, only that this brand is totally new.

“Those who are relating 666 to what is happening now have forgotten that the whole concept of 666 and the Anti-Christ would be post-rapture.

“We should ask them, has rapture taken place? People are destroyed for lack of knowledge.”

The cleric, who described COVID-19 as a leveler, said, “I believe this is a dress rehearsal for the coming of Jesus Christ. The scriptures say the trumpet shall sound and Jesus would appear in the sky and they say how can. Now, just one virus has come into the world and there is trepidation in the whole world.”

As the world raced towards scientific solutions, he said, “There are things that God has given us a brain to solve. God gave us the brain so that we can give Him rest. God heals in two ways; supernaturally and through medical assistance, so one of our prayers should include God, help us to discover the vaccine that can cure the virus.”