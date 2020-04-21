38 New Cases Of Coronavirus Recorded In Nigeria, Lagos Excluded

38 new cases of COVID-19 have just been recorded in Nigeria, by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

According to NCDC, 23 of the new cases were recorded in Kano, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Borno, 2 in Abia, 1 each in FCT, Sokoto and Ekiti.

There was no case of coronavirus recorded in Lagos last night.

There are 665 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria at the moment with 22 deaths. 168 patients have been discharged after they were treated.

Tags:covid 19
Rojon

