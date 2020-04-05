Young Thug, Gunna, and Turbo joined forces to give the world something to bop to while we’re all stuck inside, appropriately titled, “Quarantine Clean.” As the world adjusts to self-isolating at home while the coronavirus pandemic persists, plenty of artists have been dropping quarantine-themed bangers. Not only is dropping a new single during a global crisis that everyone is experiencing simultaneously lowkey a good marketing opportunity, it’s also a chance to unite at least some of the panicked people through the power of music. While Young Thug, Gunna, and Turbo’s new track may not change the world, “Quarantine Clean” is definitely the self-isolation motivator we need right now.

All three artists teased the quarantine anthem prior to its release, the covert art showing the trio decked out in hazmat suits and masks and equipped with a variety of disinfectant sprays. The rappers stress the importance of cleanliness and hygiene during these hypersensitive times on the track, telling their listeners that they’re “quarantine clean, so relax.” Check out “Quarantine Clean” and let us know if you’re into this wave of coronavirus-themed singles.