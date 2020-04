While the Quarantine break is steady eating most of us up! Tory Lanez delivers a smooth sailing single ahead of his coming project.

Tory Lanez is releasing his new album “The New Toronto 3” next week but before that, he’s bouncing a fresh single called “Who Needs Love.”

Who needs Love when I come around Flexing, as Tory Lanez speaks truth slowly on a new dimension.

