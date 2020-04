Dr Dolor Entertainment Premieres a brand new single by ‘Teni’ which she enlists the wave-making Disk Jockey ‘Dj Neptune’. The song is titled “Lockdown”.

“Lockdown” is Teni‘s second output for 2020 and it is housed under her joint project, “The Quarantine Playlist” with ace Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Neptune.

DOWNLOAD: Teni & DJ Neptune – Lockdown (4.1 MiB, 59 hits)