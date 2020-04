Stonebwoy finally unveils his most anticipated musical project titled “Anloga Junction” which features Nasty C, Zlatan, Kojo Antwi, Keri Hilson, Jahmiel, and Tanzanian Heawyeight Diamond Platnumz.

Off the project, we premiere the Track 10 single off the album titled “Critical” which he features Nigerian wave-making artiste “Zlatan”.

