Nnenna Okechukwu Emmanuel popularly known by his stage name as Slowdog is a Nigerian indigenous rapper, singer, songwriter, recording artiste and stage performer who rap mostly in the Igbo indigenous language. He was born on 27th November 1978 in Awkuzu, Anambra State in the south eastern part of Nigeria. He is currently 39 years old. His style of music is more of comedy rap.

Slowdog was born into a family of 6 children, consisting of three boys and three girls. He hails from Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State in the south eastern part of Nigeria. He spent part of his life in Jos, Plateau State in the northern part of Nigeria with his family before settling in Enugu State, Nigeria in1981..

The singer unveils a brand new studio effort single which he titled “Alumaco” and it features Ice Prince, Deejay J Masta.

DOWNLOAD: SlowDog - Alumaco Ft. Ice Prince, Deejay J Masta (5.3 MiB, 14 hits)