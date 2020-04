Over The Top Entertainment frontiers, Skuki collaborates with talented singer, Ayotee to serve a brand new record titled “Little Booties Matter.”

“Little Booties Matter” serves as the duo’s first official single for the year, it comes after the successful release of their previous record dubbed “Three Gbosa.” The Song was produced by DJ Mo.

DOWNLOAD: Skuki – Little Booties Matter ft. Ayotee (4.0 MiB, 12 hits)