360Hawt: Ric Hassani – Wave

share on:

Ric Hassani is out with a brand new single which he titled “Wave“. Ric Hassani switches tempo on this new single.

“Wave” serves as his latest studio effort.

Tags:Ric HassaniWave
Ghostavo 360

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

Bemshima - Wave
share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.