360hawt: Rexxie – Marlian Riddim

Just before we kick off the Rexxie vs Kel P “Battle of Hits” challenge tonight, Rexxie has decided to remind us that he’s a monster in the music production business.

The serial hit-maker has released a new instrumental for the streets, and he titled it the “Marlian Riddim.” Even before it’s release, it has triggered a frenzy on social media.

In these quarantine times, while you stay at home, “Marlian Riddim” is highly recommended for you to step to. Let’s go!

Check it out below and make sure you stay at home.

DOWNLOAD: Rexxie – Marlian Riddim (2.7 MiB, 8 hits)