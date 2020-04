Rexxie is out with the most anticipated single “Mofoti” which is housed off his “Afro Streets” EP.

The song features Marlian Music leader, Naira Marley, and The record was produced by Rexxie himself, mixed and mastered by his regular partner in crime, Spyrit Myx.

Listen Up!

DOWNLOAD: Rexxie ft. Naira Marley – Mofoti (5.3 MiB, 38 hits)